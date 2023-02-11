Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$41.76 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$23.96 and a one year high of C$43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enghouse Systems

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.30.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

