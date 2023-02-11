ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
