ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile



ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

