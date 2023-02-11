ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.25 ($15.32) and last traded at €14.16 ($15.22). Approximately 33,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.91 ($14.95).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.88) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ENI Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.80.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

