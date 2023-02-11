Entain (LON:ENT) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 1,930 ($23.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.70).

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,312 ($15.77) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3,644.44. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,310.20.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

