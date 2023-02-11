EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its development pipeline consists of multiple programs and clinical indications at various stages of development.

