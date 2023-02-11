EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.8 %
Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOM Pharmaceuticals (IMUC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.