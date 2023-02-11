Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$5.70 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,653 shares of company stock worth $192,012.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

