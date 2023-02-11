Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00007688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.67 million and approximately $318,371.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,692.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00436070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00098094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00726436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00576485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,759,883 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

