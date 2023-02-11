ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

