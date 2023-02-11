ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ESE stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. 114,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,057. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.12.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
