ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $95.19 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

