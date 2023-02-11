Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.33 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $674,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 242.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

