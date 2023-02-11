Ethereum Classic Price Hits $21.33 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.33 or 0.00098235 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.97 billion and $186.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00434643 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015379 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00725173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00575873 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00187672 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,184,591 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
