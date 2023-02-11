Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.62 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00032807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and $1.40 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

