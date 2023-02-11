Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of EEFT opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after buying an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

