Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 161,925 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 4.4 %

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

