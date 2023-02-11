ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXLS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.48.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

