Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Expedia Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

