Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 8.6 %

EXPE opened at $107.64 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

