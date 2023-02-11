Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $195,300.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

