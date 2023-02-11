Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $56.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $56.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $53.00. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $115.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $105.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $50.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $32.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $140.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,008.33.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$867.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$569.62 and a 1-year high of C$903.09. The company has a market cap of C$20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 36.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$822.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$725.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $13.415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

