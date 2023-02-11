Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$1,200.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $650.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.19. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $439.80 and a fifty-two week high of $678.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

