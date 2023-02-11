Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.