Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FMAO stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.
