Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.34 million and approximately $551,877.88 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00220446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98896564 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $546,316.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

