Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.41 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $335.99 million and $244.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

