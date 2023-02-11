Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Shares of GRFFF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

