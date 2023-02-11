Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of FBASF stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

