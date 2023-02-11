Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

