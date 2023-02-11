Financial Comparison: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $6.26 billion 6.31 $975.32 million $9.10 34.00 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 111.69 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 15.66% 41.13% 23.40% Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lululemon Athletica and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 2 3 22 1 2.79 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus price target of $403.97, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Silo Pharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in the e-commerce business, building brand awareness, particularly in new markets. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

