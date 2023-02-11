Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $858.19

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.19 ($10.32) and traded as high as GBX 889 ($10.69). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 884 ($10.63), with a volume of 336,616 shares traded.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 858.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 841.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,807.50 ($41,840.97).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
