FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 2,218.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEV. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,552,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 734,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Trading Down 0.1 %

FTEV stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

