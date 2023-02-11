Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs ( CVE:FCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.20 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

