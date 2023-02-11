First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director George Barr Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

