First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $302.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also

