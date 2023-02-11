First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
