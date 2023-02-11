First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

