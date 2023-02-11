First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.