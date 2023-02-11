First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.