First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.69. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.