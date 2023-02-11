First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $65,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $177.00.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

