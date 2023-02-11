First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVLU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period.

