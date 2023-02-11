First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
