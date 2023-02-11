First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 456.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

