FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.83 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. 628,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,362. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

