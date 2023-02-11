FLEX LNG (FLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

