Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.74 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

