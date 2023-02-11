Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 1,669,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

