FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $131.20. 1,145,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,950. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

