Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 369.4% in January

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 369.4% from the January 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fobi AI Price Performance

FOBIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Fobi AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 149.07% and a negative net margin of 900.90%.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.