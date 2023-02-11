Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.56 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday.

FORR stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 200,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $113,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

