Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

