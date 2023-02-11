Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

