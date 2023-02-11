Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

