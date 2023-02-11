Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

